Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.62

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $13.12. Nkarta shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Nkarta Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,719 shares of company stock valued at $387,387. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

