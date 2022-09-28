Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Down 32.2% in September

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE NMR remained flat at $3.30 on Wednesday. 7,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,128. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.
In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
