Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Down 32.2% in September

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nomura Price Performance

NYSE NMR remained flat at $3.30 on Wednesday. 7,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,128. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nomura

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

About Nomura

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 248,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 423,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 434,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 141.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

