Northland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

IVLU opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

