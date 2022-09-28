Northland Capital Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

