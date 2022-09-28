Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $500.27.

NYSE NOC opened at $474.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $515.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

