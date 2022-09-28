Nsure.Network (NSURE) Market Cap Reaches $115,100.47

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $115,100.47 and $261,697.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nsure.Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.29 or 1.00121956 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078928 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/#. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network.

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

