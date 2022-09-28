NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,106,536.87 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,106,536.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,667,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,719,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuScale Power alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $3,014,932.57.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. 626,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.