Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
JEMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,761. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.