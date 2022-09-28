Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

JEMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,761. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

