Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stock Position Lifted by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39.

