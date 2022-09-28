Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Trading Up 0.8%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 31,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 24,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $633,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $550,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.