nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

nVent Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

