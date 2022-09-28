Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $96,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.