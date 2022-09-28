Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYXH traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
