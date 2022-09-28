OAX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.44 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001968 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $38.67 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. OAX’s official website is www.openanx.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

