OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OERLF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Further Reading
