Occam.Fi Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Occam.Fi has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $28,170.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Occam.Fi has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Occam.Fi Profile

Occam.Fi is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

Occam.Fi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

