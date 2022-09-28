Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $935.22

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 935.22 ($11.30) and traded as low as GBX 820.75 ($9.92). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 830 ($10.03), with a volume of 5,201 shares trading hands.

Ocean Wilsons Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 873.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 934.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of £289.98 million and a PE ratio of 563.83.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Featured Stories

