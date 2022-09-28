Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Steven A. Webster Buys 25,000 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE OII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

