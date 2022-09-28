Octopus Protocol (OPS) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a total market cap of $32,520.31 and $26,148.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Profile

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,175 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

