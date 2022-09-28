Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,050,000 after purchasing an additional 97,497 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Olin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31.

Olin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.