One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Down 1.5%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.24. 6,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 39,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
One Stop Systems Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Transactions at One Stop Systems
In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,744,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,435.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $60,352. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
