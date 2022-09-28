One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Down 1.5%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.24. 6,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 39,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,744,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,435.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $60,352. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Featured Articles

