Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.99

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$61.99 and last traded at C$62.10, with a volume of 67837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

