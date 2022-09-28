OpenDAO (SOS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,546.09 or 0.99984853 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057333 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079133 BTC.

About OpenDAO

SOS is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 23,545,908,892,348 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

