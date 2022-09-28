Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up to $29.76

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $31.02. Option Care Health shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 28,371 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,003,846 shares of company stock worth $363,231,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Option Care Health by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

