Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

ORC opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORC. StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 88,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 33,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 320,297 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

