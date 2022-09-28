Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.56

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Orion Office REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
