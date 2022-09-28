Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.56

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

About Orion Office REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

