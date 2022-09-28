ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.49

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.49 and last traded at $73.68, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ORIX by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ORIX by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

