ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.49

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.49 and last traded at $73.68, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
ORIX Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (IX)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.