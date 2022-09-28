Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OSIIF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 13,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,718. Osino Resources has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.