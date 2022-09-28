OUP Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

OUP Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,714 shares during the period. Landos Biopharma makes up 1.6% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OUP Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. 88 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,857. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

LABP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

