Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.70

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 181555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

PTVE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

