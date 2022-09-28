Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $230.00

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.78), with a volume of 8517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($2.85).

Palace Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 273.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.23. The company has a market capitalization of £101.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.94.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

