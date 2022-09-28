Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $277,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.