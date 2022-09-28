Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.10 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $937.60 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001518 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018090 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 936,752,716 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp.
