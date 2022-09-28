Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Paychex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.05. 97,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.