Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Director Sells $77,116.00 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of PEB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 2,164,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 918,466 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after buying an additional 898,528 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,980.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 806,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 661,149 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

