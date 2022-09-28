Pera Finance (PERA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,891.00

Pera Finance (PERA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Pera Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Pera Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pera Finance has a total market cap of $100,464.24 and approximately $13,891.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pera Finance Coin Profile

Pera Finance’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 35,776,125 coins. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pera Finance’s official website is pera.finance.

Pera Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pera Finance is a multi-layered and sustainable trading & yield farming protocol integrated with a fully-decentralized daily trading competition.The PERA token is the proof of concept of our trading solutions, which aim to utilize DEX liquidity to a new level via yield farming for trader. PERA Token is designed via real data-fed analytical market models that cover a variety of different cases, to ensure a reliable financial ecosystem and sufficient returns (APYs) for its users.The PERA smart contract’s internal volume oracle enables DeFi platforms to include the volume data of their users as a parameter in their financial structure. Just as liquidity mining was the beginning of DeFi, the inclusion of traders in the yield farming structure will be the beginning of DeFi 2.0.The modular & scalable structure of the PERA sorting algorithm allows easy integration into projects of different sizes. The PERA sorting algorithm applies a unique filtering method to every transaction, reducing the high fees associated with sorting. The on-chain trading competition creates sufficient daily PERA volume and transaction fees to solve the long-term sustainability problem of traditional Tx fee-based yield farming protocols.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pera Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pera Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pera Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

