Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.89

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.89 and last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 2706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Perficient Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

