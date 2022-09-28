Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,110. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

About Performant Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.