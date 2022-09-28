PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Trimmed by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 3.0% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,606. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.18 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

