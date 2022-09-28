Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Pexip Holding ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXPHF remained flat at $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

