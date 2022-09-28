PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

