PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.
Insider Activity
Zoetis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $149.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoetis (ZTS)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.