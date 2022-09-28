PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $149.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

