PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

