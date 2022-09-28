PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $4,892,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average of $114.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

