PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 64.7 %
Shares of PHAS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 192,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.45. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.