Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Philip Morris International by 23.3% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 453,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

