Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. Photronics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $898.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Photronics by 3,942.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Photronics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

