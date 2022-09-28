Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 544.2% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 485,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,503. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.