Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Buys 670 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average is $123.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

