Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $2.94 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

